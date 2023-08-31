FINANCIAL ACTION TASK FORCE TEAM WILL BE IN GUYANA TO COMMENCE CFATF ASSESSMENT

On September 4th, both the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) are scheduled to begin evaluating Guyana’s efforts in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. This mutual assessment will comprehensively review the country’s measures and systems to prevent and counter these financial crimes. Tiana Cole provides more details on this upcoming assessment in her report.
