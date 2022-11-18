Fire at St. Patrick Anglican Church suspected to be “deliberately set“

At 4:34 a.m. today, the Guyana Fire Service responded to a report of a fire at the St. Patrick Anglican Church, which is located at Rose Hall, East Canje, Berbice.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-storey wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The building, which is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Guyana, was destroyed as a result of the fire.

There was no electricity or activity in the building for several months, and it was reported that vagrants would frequent the building, which had about three break-ins over the past five years.

Due to the burn pattern, it is suspected that the fire was deliberately set.

Two water tenders from the New Amsterdam Fire Station and one Land Rover from Guysuco Estate, Rose Hall, responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

Police investigations are ongoing.