Fire breaks out on M.V Barima, damages engine room of steamer

A fire of unknown origin broke out aboard the M.V Barima steamer while it was being off loaded at the Ross Mat Waterfront, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) on Wednesday (yesterday) morning.

HGP Nightly News understands that there were minor damages to the vessel but no casualties or injuries were reported.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Chief Engineer and another team member were the first to observe smoke emanating from the engine room of the M.V Barima while off-loading was in progress.

“Immediately, checks were made and the engine was shut off but the heavy smoke continued. Workers and public-spirited persons rendered assistance to stop the heavy smoke. About two hours after the smoking stopped, damages were seen at the engine room of the steamer.”

Investigations continue.