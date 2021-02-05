Fire Chief Gentle retires after serving Guyana Fire Service for 36 years

After dedicating 36 years of his life to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Fire Chief Marlon Gentle, has officially retired.

This is according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which in a media statement on Friday (today), noted that a simple farewell ceremony was held at the GFS Headquarters to honor the contributions of Gentle.

According to Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, in light of Gentle’s dedicated service over the years, the GFS has an overall improved look, inclusive of better systems, more assets, and better services, from what he inherited.

Gentle used the opportunity to challenge the fire fighters to do better than him, to be the keepers of their brothers and sisters while listening to each other.

Gentle on Friday handed over the ceremonial colours to Kalamadee Edoo who will now take up the responsibility as the country’s Chief Fire Officer.