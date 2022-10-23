FIRE CRACKERS SEIZED, VENDORS ARRESTED DURING POLICE RAID AT STABROEK MARKET

On Saturday October 22nd, 2022 between 12:30hrs and 14:00hrs, two Assistant Superintendants, a Detective Corporal and a party of police ranks carried out a raid exercise at Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

During the raid several stands were searched for firecrackers and other illegal explosive devices.

The following persons were arrested and firecrackers seized:

Alisha Adams, a 31-year-old vendor of Meadowbrook Garden, Georgetown. Kishawna David, a 30-year-old vendor of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Shondell Alexander, a 26-year-old vendor of Leopold Street, Werk-en- Rust, Georgetown.

The vendors were taken to Brickdam Police Station and placed in custody. The firecrackers were lodged for further investigation.