Fire destroys home of Linden Farmer

A fire completely gutted the home of 63-year-old farmer Collins Joseph at Lot 164 B One Mile Extension, Wismar Linden.

According to reports, the fire began at about 18:30hrs on Wednesday.

The victim claims that about 16:30hrs, he had just finished cooking and secured his premises using all available safety measures and went to his daughter’s home at Blueberry Hill, Wismar Linden. While there, he received a call from his neighbour informing him that his house was on fire.

He arrived at his home which he saw engulfed in flames. The Linden Fire Service was summoned, arrived and immediately extinguished the fire.

Investigations are underway.