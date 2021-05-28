Fire destroys home of Patentia woman, fire tender encounters difficulties in accessing scene

Despite the quick response of firefighters in the wee hours of this morning (Thursday) to save a woman’s home from being completely destroyed by a fire, the fire tender that arrived was unable to access the scene due to its location.

According to a police statement, around 00:30h on Friday (today) a fire of unknown origin quickly spread at a “complete dwelling house” belonging a 43-year-old woman identified as Carmin Harriss, located at lot 442 Patentia Skull City, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

“Enquiries disclosed from one Stephon who is a neighbour, about 00:30 hrs, he was in his house when he heard dogs barking. Upon looking out he saw the entire house engulfed in flames. Fire tender #85 from the La Grange Fire Station responded but was unable to access the scene due to its location.”

However, a bucket brigade was formed and the fire was eventually extinguished.

“Value for damages not yet known. Statements not yet taken, investigation in progress.”