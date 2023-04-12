Fire destroys Mario’s Juice Bar and Grill 

A fire of electrical origin has destroyed Mario’s Juice Bar and Grill, located at Lot 278 Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that at about 23:13h, it was alerted of a fire at the Grill.

Water tenders 105 and 114, water carrier 16, and a water bowser from the Central and Campbellville Fire Stations were immediately dispatched.

The structure, which was a one-flat, concrete building, was destroyed along with its contents.

“The purported cause of the fire is the overheating of a faulty industrial chiller, which ignited and spread to the entire building,” the Fire Service said.

