Fire destroys part of Parika Market

A section of the Parika Market on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon.

Reports are that the blaze started at about 3:00h. An eyewitness told this newscast that the fire might be due to welding activities at the Market.

At the time, renovation works were ongoing at the location. Further, another eyewitness blamed the Fire Service for allegedly arriving late and with insufficient water supply.

More details surrounding the fire will be provided in a subsequent report.

