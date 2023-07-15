Tiana Cole reports on the devastating fire at a building in Newtown, Kitty, housing El Dorado Trading. Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham has stated that his department is actively investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation aims to determine the blaze’s origin and shed light on the factors contributing to the incident.
FIRE DESTROYS TOP FLAT OF EL DORADO TRADING
