Fire erupts at Bel Air warehouse, damages building

Quick response by firefighters in the capital city led to the prevention of a warehouse burning to the ground at Bel-Air, Georgetown, on Wednesday (yesterday) evening.

HGP Nightly News understands that the blaze occurred around 19:10h on the warehouse of “Value-4-U” Group of Companies located at Lot14 Barima Avenue, Bel-Air, Georgetown.

According to a police statement, the affected building is a one-storeyed concrete structure in a “well fenced compound where goods are beingstored”.

On the date and time mentioned above, a 59-year-old Security Guard who was on duty at that site, Hamlet Alert, reportedly saw smoke coming from one of the vents.

“His checks revealed the northern compartment on fire and the Guyana Fire Service was summoned. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) quickly contained the blaze, with the origin and damages to be assessed later. The building is insured by Massey Insurance Company.”

Investigations into the fire of unknown origin are in progress.