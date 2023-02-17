Fire guts house at Kwakwani Water Front 

A fire of unknown origin has completely gutted the dwelling house of 31-year-old Ericka Gonsalves of Kwakwani Water Front, Upper Berbice River, in Region 10.

The fire reportedly destroyed the woman’s house on Thursday, at about 18:30h.

According to the 31-year-old woman, at about 06:00h, she left her light and fan on and went to her mother’s residence, located about two houses away.

The woman further related that at about 18:30h, she noticed smoke emanating from the house.

She immediately ran to her house, where she observed that it was engulfed in fire.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was summoned but could not save the house. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...