FIRE GUTS SOUTH RUIMVELDT HOME DISPLACING FAMILY OF THREE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
A family of three has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home late Monday afternoon. Dacia Richards will provide more details on the incident and the current situation of the affected family in her report.

