FIRE HYDRANT AT LAING AVE LEAKING FOR OVER A MONTH AS PRESIDENT ALI URGES WATER CONSERVATION

A resident of Laing Avenue is distressed over extreme water wastage in her community during Guyana’s ongoing dry spell. The issue has persisted for five weeks due to a leaking fire hydrant. Dacia Richards offers more details in the following report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on