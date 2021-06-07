Fire of unknown origin claims life of pensioner

A 67-year-old male pensioner is now dead after a fire of unknown origin allegedly broke out at his two (2)-storeyed wooden and concrete home located in Trinity Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Dead is Martin Lindey.

A police statement explained that the now dead man’s son-in-law, Cheitram Maywahlall, told investigators that around 22:50 h, he received a telephone call from a neighbour who resides next door to Lindey, stating that the upper flat of Lindey’s home was on fire.

“As a result he called the New Amsterdam Fire Station and fire tenders responded. They went into action and extinguished the fire. However as the firemen entered the upper flat of the building they noticed Lindey’s body lying motionless in the dining hall.”

Lindey was picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is lying at the said hospital’s mortuary.

An investigation is in progress.