Fire Service appeals to boat operators on recent fires

The Guyana Fire Service is advising boat operators and crew members to take precautions and follow safety protocols. This is in light of two recent fires on the East Coast of Demerara and at a wharf located at Friendship East Bank Demerara back in June 2021.

The Fire Service has released some safety tips when on boats:

Install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to alert occupants of a fire.

Have an emergency plan in case of a fire.

Turn off stove when leaving the boat or going to sleep.

Inspect electrical wiring, connections, cords and battery-charging equipment to ensure they are installed properly and in good condition.

Have the appropriate fire extinguishers and make sure they are easily accessible. Train all boaters on how to use them.

Ensure cooling and exhaust systems are working properly.

Use only certified chargers for personal electronic devices and do not overload electrical outlets.