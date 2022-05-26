Fire Service release Details on Deadly Barnwell Fire that claimed lives of three children





The Guyana Fire Service received a call at 1:25 hours and was alerted to a fire at 10 Field Barnwell Mocha, East Bank Demerara.



Water Tenders #95 from the Diamond Fire Station and #107 from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location.



The first water tender arrived on the scene at 1:42 hours but was unable to access the home, which was already entirely engulfed by the fire, due to the deplorable state of the dam.



The structure involved was a one-storey wooden building, which was owned and occupied by Tracy Flue and her family of three.



As a result of the fire the building was destroyed and eight-year-old Timothy Kippins, six-year-old Triston Kippins, and one-year-old Zhalia Flue perished.



Investigations revealed that the fire was electrical in nature.



The Guyana Fire Service would like to express sincere condolences to the family and friends of the children and continues its plea for citizens to take the necessary precautions to avoid fire emergencies.



Citizens are advised to not leave children unattended or at home without adult supervision.



Do not leave cooking unattended and ensure stoves are properly turned off when not in use.



Keep children away from the cooking area and ensure matches and lighters are out of reach of children.



Make use of fire prevention and firefighting devices such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

