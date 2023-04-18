Fire Service rules out arson in Herstelling fire; two homeless 

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has concluded that a fire at Lot 399, Third Street Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBE), on Monday was maliciously set by an unknown person(s).

According to the GFS, at about 19:01, it received a call alerting them about the fire involving a two-storey wooden and concrete building.

As a result, water tenders 85 and 103, accompanied by a water bowser and Land Rover 7 from the West Ruimveldt and Diamond Fire Stations, were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the building engulfed in flames. The building was owned by 64-year-old Maharanie Mohan, which she occupied along with 61-year-old Ramesh Pritipaul.

As a result of the fire, the building, and its contents were destroyed, leaving two people homeless.

Also affected by the blaze were two houses located at Lots 398 and 400 Third Street, Herstelling.

Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, a quantity of PVC ceiling, guttering, telephone cable, windows, tiles, and a northern wall were severely damaged.

Like this: Like Loading...