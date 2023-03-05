Fire Service saves Hadfield house from going up in flames

Firefighters on Saturday managed to contain a fire that had threatened to destroy a house at Lot 97 Hadfield Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that at about 17:12h, it received a call about a house on fire at Hadfield Street.

As a result, water tenders and an ambulance from the Central and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations were dispatched to the location.

Firefighters managed to put out the fire, saving the one-story wooden and concrete building as well as its contents.

While the house did not suffer any damages, the Fire Service ruled that the fire resulted from an unattended lighted gas stove.

To this end, the GFS reiterated its call for citizens to exercise caution and follow safety measures to avoid fires in their homes.

“Equip your homes with fire prevention and firefighting devices such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, and educate family members on the dangers of fire and how to best prevent them.”

