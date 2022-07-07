Fire that destroyed Siblings Home in West Ruimveldt Arson

The fire that gutted the home of the late Sherry Daniels was maliciously set by thirty year old Viron Cameron, the findings of preliminary investigations revealed.

As a result, the occupants of Lot 389 Corlita Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown-twenty-two year old Shamar Daniels and twenty-five year old Alpha Daniels are now homeless.

The fire began at 9:47 hrs.

According to the Guyana Fire Service, Water tenders #76, #105 and #107 from the Central and West Ruimveldt Fire Stations immediately responded to the scene where firefighters found a one flat wooden and concrete building on fire.

However, unfortunately, there blaze destroyed the house and its contents.