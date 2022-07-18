Firearm and Ammunition Found in Blygezight

Please see full press release-

On 2022-07-16 at about 20:00hrs, Ranks from Regional Division 4’A’ were on motorcycle patrol duty in Blygezight Gardens, in the vicinity of the Line Top, when they observed two identifiable males, both clad in dark coloured clothing and one armed with an object, scuffling with two identifiable females whom they appeared to be robbing.

One of the ranks immediately discharged a round with intent to stop the said males and during this the armed suspect dropped the object onto the ground, while his accomplice and the two females ran away.

The ranks immediately approached the male who dropped the object and picked up same and observed it to be a firearm.

The ranks immediately arrested the 29-year-old suspect who is from ‘B’ Field, Sophia.

He was escorted to the Kitty Police Station where the suspected firearm and one round of ammunition were lodged.

Efforts are being made to contact the females in question. Investigation in progress.