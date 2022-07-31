Firearm and Ammunition Found

At around 16:30hrs this afternoon (Saturday), acting on information received, a party of police ranks from Regional Division 4’A’ who were on mobile patrol, went to Agricola, EBD, where they saw a black motor car PYY 2470 driving out of Agricola at a fast rate of speed.

The ranks gave chase and intercepted the car at Albouys street, Albouystown.

A search was conducted on two males who were in the car — a 23-year-old businessman of Werk-en-Rust who was the driver and a 26-year-old ‘Personal Assistant’ who is from ‘B’ Field Sophia.

Nothing unlawful was found on their persons, and a further search was carried out inside the motor vehicle during which the police ranks found one .32 pistol and six live .32 rounds in a magazine behind the driver’s seat. Also $311,700 in cash was found in a compartment in the vehicle near the steering wheel.

The said males were told of the offences and escorted along with the firearm, ammunition, cash and motor car to the Brickdam Police Station.

The men are presently in custody. The said vehicle is registered to a businessman of High and Broad Street, Charlestown.

Checks were made to locate him but without success. Further investigations are ongoing.