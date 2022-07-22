Firearm Found in Lamaha Gardens

On Thursday, in relation to an ongoing investigation about a shooting incident in front of the Mantra Bar, police made a bust in Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown. Ranks went to Lamaha Gardens to an empty lot which is completely fenced, where they found in the yard a black Glock19 firearm, serial number filed off in a black plastic bag.

The said black plastic bag containing the firearm was in a white food box. The firearm was picked up and the magazine ejected which had no ammunition. It was taken to Alberttown Police Station where it was marked, sealed and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.