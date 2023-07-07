Firefighters injured as fire ravages Charity Market

Two firefighters had to seek medical attention on Thursday night after sustaining injuries while battling the blaze at the Charity Market, Essequibo Coast.

While the identities of the injured persons were not released, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said one of its officers received a mild electrical shock during firefighting activities and was taken to the hospital and treated.

Another rank was also injured at the scene and required medical attention, the Fire Servicer added.

According to fire officials, the blaze started at about 19:20 h, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control.

To this end, the Fire Service is asking residents to remain vigilant and to keep a safe distance as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

