Firefighters rescue 4 trapped in a car

On Wednesday morning, firefighters rescued four persons who were trapped inside a car that crashed into a trench.

According a press release from the Guyana Fire Service, ranks of the Central Fire Station and Emergency Medical Services responded to an accident which occurred at Avenue of the Republic and assisted in removing several persons who had been trapped in a motor vehicle.

At the time of the accident, twenty-five year old Matthew Clarke of Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara was behind the wheels of

a silver grey Premio bearing registration number PSS624. Four persons received injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle which was stuck in a trench.

Those persons were successfully rescued and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital by an ambulance and Emergency Medical Technicians.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn who was on the scene said he was pleased with the diligent efforts made by Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians and Police.

The Guyana Fire Service is appealing to citizens to be cautious on the roadways.