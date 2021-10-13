Firewoman reprimanded after Charlotte Steet arson fire

The Guyana Fire Service received a report of a house on fire at 21:20 hrs last evening and water tenders 76, 105, 106, 107 and 112 from the Central Fire Station, Alberttown Fire Station, West Ruimveldt Fire Station and Campbellville Fire Station responded to the Lot 172 Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown location.

The house which served as an apartment building was completely destroyed leaving two persons homeless, while two other buildings suffered minor damages due to the radiated heat.

The supposed cause of the fire at this time is malicious setting by person (s) unknown.

There were no casualties or injuries sustained by any firefighter or civilian as a result of the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service is therefore refuting several inaccurate reports made by the Guyana Daily News in relation to the fire.

Contrary to what was reported, no firefighter fell into the burning building or needed to be rescued.

Additionally, it is against protocol for a firefighter to mount/ride the fire truck without being in full firefighting gear.

The Daily News report which stated, “When the report was made, the brave Rogers, who was not on duty, jumped onto the truck and headed to the scene” is therefore incorrect and brings discredit to the Fire Service.”

Another section of the report falsely stated “Daily News learnt that at the time of the report of the fire, there was a domino competition at the fire station”.

The GFS strongly denies this allegation and would like to clarify that there was NO domino competition being held at the time of the report.

The Fire Service however noted that the firewoman was not on duty at the time of the Charlotte Street fire and she was later reprimanded for not having on protective gears.