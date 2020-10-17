First commercial flight from Guyana to New York on Monday- Caribbean Airlines

After many months of suspended and cancelled flights from Guyana to New York, United States of America (USA) by the Caribbean Airlines (CAL) it will now operate its first commercial service between the two locations on Monday.

According to a press release from CAL, with the opening of the borders in Guyana, it will roll out its entire flight schedule for the country next week.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year for aviation. Our customers in Guyana and North America can count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends. We attach tremendous importance to our valued Guyanese customers and their loyalty to the airline. The full schedule will soon follow,” the CAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Garvin Medera stated.

The non-stop return service for Monday October 19, between Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana and John F. Kennedy (JFK) International, New York is open for sale.

“We assure you, that Caribbean Airlines observes safety protocols which are aligned with the highest international standards for the protection and well-being of our customers and employees,” Medera added.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES’ GUYANA FLIGHT SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY 19 OCTOBER





FLIGHT ROUTING LOCAL DEPARTURE TIME

LOCAL

ARRIVAL TIME





BW 3526 GEO/JFK 9:00 a.m. 2:50 p.m. BW 3527 JFK/GEO 4:20 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

Customers may contact Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre or www.caribbean-airlines.com for bookings.

Customers are reminded to check the travel protocols for entry into Guyana and New York.