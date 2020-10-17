First commercial flight from Guyana to New York on Monday- Caribbean Airlines

After many months of suspended and cancelled flights from Guyana to New York, United States of America (USA) by the Caribbean Airlines (CAL) it will now operate its first commercial service between the two locations on Monday.

According to a press release from CAL, with the opening of the borders in Guyana, it will roll out its entire flight schedule for the country next week.

“2020 has been an  unprecedented year for aviation. Our customers in Guyana and North America can  count on Caribbean Airlines to reconnect them with their family and friends. We  attach tremendous importance to our valued Guyanese customers and their loyalty  to the airline. The full schedule will soon follow,” the CAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Garvin Medera stated.

The non-stop return service for Monday October 19, between Cheddi Jagan  International Airport, Guyana and John F. Kennedy (JFK) International, New York is open for sale. 

 “We assure you, that Caribbean Airlines observes safety  protocols which are aligned with the highest international standards for the  protection and well-being of our customers and employees,” Medera added.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES’ GUYANA FLIGHT SCHEDULE 

FOR MONDAY 19 OCTOBER 

FLIGHT ROUTING LOCAL  DEPARTURE TIME 

LOCAL  

ARRIVAL TIME 

BW 3526 GEO/JFK 9:00 a.m. 2:50 p.m. BW 3527 JFK/GEO 4:20 p.m. 10:00 p.m. 

Customers may contact Caribbean Airlines Reservations Call Centre or  www.caribbean-airlines.com for bookings. 

Customers are reminded to check the travel protocols for entry into Guyana  and New York.  

