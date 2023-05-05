The National Cultural Centre will host the first-ever Miss Georgetown Public Hospital pageant this Saturday, featuring five nursing delegates vying for the crown. The event promises to be an exciting one. Further details can be found in Joel Vogt’s report.
FIRST EVER MISS GPHC PAGEANT PROMISES TO BE AN EXCITING EVENT THIS WEEKEND
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on