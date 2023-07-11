First-ever open heart surgery using cow tissue conducted in Guyana

The Caribbean Heart Institute (CHI), led by Guyanese-born heart surgeon Dr Gary Stephens, has conducted the first-ever open-heart surgery utilising cow tissue to reconstruct a patient’s heart.

The life-saving surgery, conducted on 24-year-old Dexter George, involved the complete removal of a cardiac tumour, partial removal of the right atrium, and the utilisation of bovine pericardium, a tissue derived from a cow’s heart, for the reconstruction of the damaged right atrium.

Guyanese-born heart surgeon Dr Gary Stephens

According to Dr Stephens, “the procedure challenged the conventional understanding of the heart’s resilience, illustrating that substantial portions of the heart can be removed with positive outcomes.”

He added, “this remarkable feat could pave the way for more aggressive approaches in similar cases, pushing beyond traditional boundaries.”

George had been diagnosed with a severe cardiac condition earlier this year. A small lesion in the right atrium, initially believed to be a blood clot, rapidly grew into a massive tumour over the course of nine months.

The tumour compromised heart function and severely affected his daily life.

Given the advanced stage of the tumour, the surgical team initially had limited options. However, they proposed utilising tissue derived from the lining of a cow’s heart to reconstruct the damaged right atrium.

Despite the chances of success being less than 1 per cent, George and his family demonstrated immense courage and consented to undergo the procedure.

Since undergoing surgery on June 22, 2023, the 24-year-old man has exhibited remarkable improvement.

According to George, “Physically, I get a little pain, but I am happy, I know I haven’t fully recovered as yet, but I know I will get there soon, I am just trying to push myself with my exercises so I can be okay.”

George also expressed gratitude for the surgical team’s efforts and remains hopeful for a complete recovery.

The Caribbean Heart Institute, located within the Georgetown Public Hospital, continues to be at the forefront of cardiovascular care and research. To date, the institute has seen and treated approximately 25,000 patients with various heart ailments.

