First Lady inks deal to offer Maritime Training Scholarships to 100 Indigenous Women

The Office of the First Lady and Atlantic Alliancr (AA) Maritime & Offshore Training School to provide 100 maritime training scholarships to Indigenous women in the hinterlands over the next four year. Indigenous women from regions 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10 will benefit from these scholarships. They will receive world-class training by experts with international experience, and will receive regionally-accredited certification upon successful completion of their courses.

This deal was signed on Thursday at the International Energy Conference and Expo.