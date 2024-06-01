Saturday, June 1, 2024
HealthNews

FIRST PEDIATRIC LIVER RESECTION PERFORMED AT GPHC

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) announced a significant medical breakthrough on Friday, successfully performing the first child liver resection in Guyana. This pioneering procedure marks a substantial advancement in pediatric surgery within the country, offering new hope for children with liver conditions. The successful surgery enhances GPHC’s capabilities and sets a precedent for future complex medical procedures in Guyana. For more details on this landmark achievement, see the full report.

