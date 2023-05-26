On Wednesday, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton visited the first responders who bravely tackled the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire. They shared the harrowing account of rescuing the children from the engulfed building during the encounter. Travis Chase files this comprehensive report.
FIRST RESPONDERS RECALL HORRIFYING TALE OF SAVING CHILDREN IN DEVASTATING MAHDIA DORM FIRE
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on