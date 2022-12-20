FIRST-TIME MOTHERS, THOSE WITH TWIN PREGNANCIES MORE LIKELY TO DEVELOP PREECLAMPSIA

Women pregnant for the first time and those with twin pregnancies are at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia. This was revealed by the Georgetown Public Hospital’s gynecologist, Dr. Natasha France, during a recent interview with Nightly News’ Joel Vogt.

It is well-known that pregnant women with twins or other multiples are at an increased risk for complications during pregnancy, including preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a condition that can occur after the 20th week of pregnancy and is characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine. It can be a severe condition that can lead to complications for the mother and the baby if not properly managed.

Several factors have been found to increase the risk of preeclampsia in women with twin pregnancies, including:

Advanced maternal age: Women over 35 are more likely to develop preeclampsia, especially if they carry twins.

Obesity: Women who are overweight or obese are also at an increased risk of preeclampsia, especially if they carry twins.

Previous history of preeclampsia: Women who previously had preeclampsia are more likely to develop it again, especially if they carry twins.

First pregnancy: Women pregnant with twins for the first time are also at an increased risk of preeclampsia.

It is vital for pregnant women with twins or other multiples to be monitored closely for signs of preeclampsia, as early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications. This may include regular check-ups with a healthcare provider, blood pressure and urine protein levels monitoring, and possibly bed rest or hospitalization.