Fisherman, 20, stabbed to death by drunken 18-year-old brother

An 18-year-old Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man is in Police custody after he stabbed his 20-year-old brother to death on Saturday.

Dead is Henry Sam, a fisherman of Smith Creek, North West District (NWD), who was temporarily residing at Lot 139 Mon Repos.

Reports are that at about 9:00h on Saturday, the suspect went over to a neighbour’s yard with a knife, sat in front of the verandah and said he just “bore up” his brother.

Police, in a statement, said he had what appeared to be blood on his chest.

The Police were called in, and ranks found the suspect sitting in the neighbour’s yard with what appeared to be blood on his skin.

Ranks took possession of the knife, which was lodged. The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station, where he was placed in custody. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were summoned, and Sam was pronounced dead. A wound was seen on the fisherman’s throat and right hand when examined.

The body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Like this: Like Loading...