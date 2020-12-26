Fisherman discovers dad motionless on ground, found dead hours later on bed

A 51-year-old man was found dead by his son on Christmas morning on a bed underneath their house after the young man had placed him there when he discovered his father laying on the ground a few hours prior.

The deceased has been identified as Hubert Henry of De-Groot, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The now dead man’s son, who is a fisherman, Shivanand Henry, told the cops that around 03:30h on Friday (Christmas day) he ventured outside of their home to use the washroom in the yard where he discovered his father on the floor.

According to a police statement, the deceased was an alcoholic who suffered from epilepsy and he would usually be known to consume alcohol and “lay down several places” inclusive of underneath his house.

The man’s son told the cops that when he saw his father on the ground, he placed him on a bed, under their home.

However, around 06:30h, when he went to check on his father’s state, he noticed that the older Henry was motionless.

“He then made a report at the Leonora Police Station. The body was examined and blood stains were seen on his stomach and his right ear. The body was taken to Leonora Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival,” the police statement further said.

Henry’s body was then escorted to the Ezekiel funeral Parlor where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the man’s death continue.