Fisherman drops cocaine, jumps into Pomeroon River in bid to escape from Police, later arrested 

A fisherman is in Police custody after he was captured with a quantity of suspected cocaine on Friday.

Reports are that at about 10:45h, ranks were on patrol in the vicinity of the Alfro Alphanso Mall, Charity, Essequibo Coast, when the fisherman started to act suspiciously.

He then dropped a transparent plastic on the roadway and jumped into the Pomeroon River. The plastic was picked up, and four pieces of creamish rockish substance suspected to be cocaine were found inside.

Not long after, the man was seen at the Big Bird Wharf, at Charity, where he was arrested. He gave his name as Shameer Sheriff, of Lot 195 Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He was shown the suspected cocaine, told of the offence committed, and cautioned. He replied, “is me own, me buy it at Charity Back Street”. He was escorted to the Charity Police Station, where the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and amounted to .5 grams.

