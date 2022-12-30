Fisherman from Good Hope, housewife from Enmore arrested for possession of narcotics

On Thursday, police ranks on mobile patrol in Phase ‘2’ Good Hope, East Coast Demerara observed a male and female standing at a corner road acting in a suspicious manner.

The two persons were contacted and a search was carried out on the male — a 34-year-year-old fisherman of Phase ‘2’ Good Hope. A transparent zip lock plastic bag containing a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine was found on the ground right beside him.

He was then told of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station where the suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and amount to 0.5 grams.

The female, a 30-year-old housewife of Foulis Enmore, East Coast Demerara was also arrested. A search was conducted on her person and a yellow and black plastic bag containing several small transparent zip lock bags containing a whitish rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine and (3) three transparent zip lock bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis sativa were found. She was told of the offence, cautioned arrested.

The suspected narcotics were weighed in her presence which amount to 9 grams of cannabis and 5.3 grams of cocaine.

Both suspects were placed into custody pending charges.



