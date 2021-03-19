Fisherman gets 4 weeks in jail for breaking and entering, larceny charges

A 40-year-old fisherman was on Friday (today) sentenced to four (4) weeks imprisonment at the #51 Magistrate’s Court for two (2) counts of ‘break and enter and larceny’ contrary to Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

Jhanjadeen Naiken, called ‘Jaga’, a 40-year-old fisherman of #36 Village Corentyne, Berbice, was arrested on Monday by the police and later charged on Friday (today).

The fisherman appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where the charges were read to him via Skype where he received his sentencing.