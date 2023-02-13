Fisherman killed in Annandale accident 

A 49-year-old fisherman met his demise on Sunday night after he reportedly fell from a wooden stand and into the path of a motorcar at Annandale, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Rooplall Rukhdeo of Peter Street Annandale, ECD. The motorcar involved in the incident was driven by a 22-year-old also of Annandale.

Reports are that motorcar PLL 4752 was proceeding on the Annandale Access Road when the 22-year-old driver alleged that Rukhdeo was imbibing with a group of people and fell from a wooden stand and into his path.

As a result, the left-side front wheel of the car ran over the fisherman. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, which read .004% micrograms. He is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) was conducted on Monday by Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh and gave the cause of death as multiple crushed injuries to the head. The body was handed over to the relatives for burial.

