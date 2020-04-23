Fisherman murdered after neighbours “stoned” his home

-one suspect arrested, other on the run

A long standing feud between one man and two of his neighbours has resulted in one death and one arrest while another is currently on the run from police.

Dead is 40-year-old fisherman, Zahir Ali, of Lot 78 Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (WCD), who was murdered last night.

Ali and the two suspects are said to not have been on speaking terms when the incident took palce.

Reports are that 19:20h on Monday, the two suspects reportedly stoned Ali’s home and he rushed out onto the road way to confront them. A heated argument ensued and the duo allegedly forced the fisherman in their yard after the row escalated.

Shortly after, Ali was seen fleeing the premises drenched in blood and was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was examined and a wound was seen to the left side of his chest and another to his abdomen. One of the suspects was immediately detained following the man’s death while the other has reportedly gone into hiding.

Investigations into Ali’s murder are currently ongoing.