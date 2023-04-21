Fisherman remanded over murder of Carpenter

Thirty-nine-year-old Karamchan Mukunauth, a fisherman of Latchman Singh Housing Scheme at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Thursday arraigned before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court to answer to a murder charge.

The defendant, during his appearance, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was laid to him. As such, he was remanded to prison until May 25 for statements.

The Court heard that the 28-year-old carpenter, Abdool Javid Razack, of Lusignan Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was stabbed to death by Mukunauth during a confrontation.

