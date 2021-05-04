Fisherman’s body found inside Berbice drain

The body of a 26-year-old fisherman was found in a drain at the No. 76 Village, Berbice, shortly after he was allegedly seen by persons in an intoxicated state.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Bayo called “Penton” of the above-mentioned village.

According to a brief police statement, Bayo allegedly drowned between 12:30h and 16:45h on Monday (yesterday).

“The deceased was last seen alive and highly inebriated about 12:30 hours. About 16:45 hours the deceased was seen lying motionless in a drain at No. 76 Village. The body was examined and no marks of violence seen.”

Investigations are in progress.