FISHERMEN FOUND WITH GUN/AMMO AT NO.63 BEACH, CORENTYNE

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is reporting that yesterday (Wednesday 26 January 2022) at approximately 13:00 hours, ranks from No.51 Police Station, acting on information received, conducted an intelligence led operation at the No.63 beach which led to the recovery of yet another illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to the GPF, a 9MM semi-automatic pistol and eleven 9MM rounds were recovered.

The two suspects, a 46-year-old male and a 37-year-old male (fishermen) who reside in Nickerie, Suriname have been taken into custody as investigations continue.