FITUG blames APNU+AFC for “possible economic, social ruin” of Guyana

The undemocratic posture of the incumbent has realized focused unwarranted and negative attention from nearly all quarters of the world as the actions of the APNU+AFC has been rightly and roundly condemned.

This is according to a press release from the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) today where it stated that it is

” disturbed and equally disheartened that the actions of the de-facto Coalition Government has plunged our proud people into great shame and our nation facing the real threat of isolation and possibly economic and social ruin.”

According to the FITUG, the statements of condemnation and urgings “to do what is right” and descent have been “equally followed up by a wide cross-section of civil society and prominent individuals” both locally and regionally.

The FITUG stated that this apparent modus operandi seems to be “you’re either with us or against us”.

“Such approaches, we contend, are certainly unhelpful and only bring further negative perception to our country and to all Guyanese. On this score, the FITUG abhors and condemns especially the continued attacks on GECOM Chairperson Justice (retired) Claudette Singh. We believe that while everyone has a right to disagree, the actions to vent their disagreement have gone well beyond the proverbial line.”

It further pointed out that the reality is that “most Guyanese are decent-minded, hard-working and right-thinking and do not support the hijacking of the elections.”