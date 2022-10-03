FITUG welcomes fuel price reduction

Please see full press release-

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) was heartened

to learn of the decision regarding the reduction in fuel prices by the

Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil). The announcement which came over the

weekend was greeted by many workers who expressed elation at the decision.

The FITUG recognizes that the escalation of fuel prices over the last few

months was primarily influenced by external events of which we were an

unwitting victim. We recognized the efforts of the Administration to reduce

taxes on fuel to zero in an effort to mitigate the impact of the sudden

price rises. This policy had it not been pursued would have made the bad

situation even worse.

In recent weeks, we have observed, a gradual reduction in oil prices and had

anticipated that such reductions would have reached our shores. Undoubtedly,

the announcement by Minister Dr Ashni Singh demonstrates the active

attention the Government is giving to address the cost-of-living of

Guyanese. This is noteworthy and is an undoubted demonstration to the

ordinary people. The Federation, at this time, anticipates that other fuel

providers will follow suit and provide similar reductions to their

customers. Similarly, we also expect that savings accruing to businesses,

public transport operators and others will also be passed on to ordinary

Guyanese. Our workers and their families are in need of such respite.

The Federation notes other measures to address the cost-of-living in Guyana.

The collective policies are aimed clearly at providing a cushion for the

Guyanese people at this time of global upheaval and uncertainty.