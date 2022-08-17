FIVE FEMALES AMONG 198 TO SUCESSFULLY COMPLETE STANDARD INFANTRYMAN COURSE

Five females have created history after training alongside their male counterparts to successfully complete the Standard Infantryman Course (SIC) 2022-01. The course, which is of a 6-week duration, has traditionally been completed by males mostly from the Infantry Units of the Force.

Privates Tracey- Ann Nedd, Kennesha Boyce, Annastacia Ward, Elizabeth Cummings and Kishonna Martin 0f the 1 Infantry Battalion were among a batch of 198 soldiers to have graduated at a ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Junior Ranks Mess, Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

The 3 Infantry Battalion dominated the outstanding performances, copping the prizes for Best Graduating Student, Runner-up Student and Best Shot which were won by Privates Fitzroy Hackette, Malachi Clarke and Kelroy Knights , respectively. Private Kelton Francis of 1 Infantry Battalion received the prize for Best Fitness.

Commanding Officer (Acting) 2 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Ron Caulder congratulated the students on successfully completing their course and urge them to live by the Force’s Values and Standards. He further encouraged the soldiers to never forget the good lessons that they have learnt during the training and for them to continue to make themselves available for continued development.

The Standard Infantryman Course (SIC) is designed to equip the Infantry soldiers with the knowledge and skills necessary to be proficient riflemen in limited war or peacetime. SIC 2022-01, commenced on Monday, July 4, 2022.