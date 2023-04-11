Five in custody for murder of Anna Catherina fisherman

Five people are in Police custody for the alleged murder of Munaf Azeez, a 26-year-old Fisherman of Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD), which occurred at about 08:00h on Sunday at Anna Catherina.

Investigations so far revealed that five men, at around 07:55 h, approached Azeez at the Anna Catherina Sea Wall and accused him of chopping up their seine.

One of the men was armed with a cutlass, while another was armed with a knife.

An argument ensued, and the suspect, with the knife, dealt Azeez one stab to his lower right-side chest. Azeez ran a short distance before collapsing. The suspects all ran in different directions and fled the scene.

However, one of the suspects: a 28-year-old fisherman and owner of several fishing boats of Sea Dam, Parika, ran towards his car, which was parked on the Anna Catherina Sea View Dam, and Police, who were in the area, arrested him.

After he was arrested, he pointed out the other persons involved in the attack.

Simultaneously, relatives of Azeez picked him up and placed him in the Police vehicle. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body bore one wound to the lower right chest and two small cuts to the lower back of his left arm.

Additionally, angry residents of the neighbourhood threw the suspect’s car into a nearby gutter and set it on fire. The car was destroyed.

