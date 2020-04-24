Five men arrested in connection with recent robberies in Berbice

-two suspects positively identified by victims- Crime Chief (ag)

Five men have been arrested in relation to several robberies committed in Corentyne, Berbice, since this week began and two of the suspects have been positively identified by victims during Identification (ID) parades.

This is according to Acting Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, who told the HGP Nightly News that the two suspects that have been pointed out as the perpetrators will be making Court appearances shortly,

“While we are doing some additional work with the other three in custody,” he noted.

Although it is unclear which robberies the five men have been arrested in connection with, the crimes would have occurred from Sunday where the suspects that executed them did so with weapons (cutlasses and/or firearms).