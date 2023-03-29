FIVE MEN KILLED BY THEIR PARTNERS IN AS MANY MONTHS – IS THIS A NEW RESPONSE TO ABUSE? ASKS GENDER EQUALITY REPRESENTATIVE

In the past five months, there have been reports of five men allegedly killed by their female partners. Women and Gender Equality Commissioner Nicole Cole have expressed her strong belief that these incidents signify the emergence of a new and concerning phenomenon. The gravity of these events cannot be ignored, and we all must work together to address this issue. Joel Vogt has the details.
