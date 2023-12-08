FIVE SOLDIERS PERISH IN GDF HELICOPTER CRASH – NATIONAL FLAG TO BE FLOWN AT HALF MAST



In a tragic incident, the Guyana Defence Force suffered the loss of five of its most experienced and decorated service members in a helicopter crash. The crash site, located in a heavily forested and mountainous area in Guyana’s Western Region, was the scene of a rescue operation earlier on Thursday. The bodies of the deceased service members were recovered, along with two survivors from the crash. Travis Chase provides a comprehensive report on this devastating event, detailing the circumstances of the crash, the recovery operation, and its impact on the Guyana Defence Force and the nation.

