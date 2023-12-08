In a tragic incident, the Guyana Defence Force suffered the loss of five of its most experienced and decorated service members in a helicopter crash. The crash site, located in a heavily forested and mountainous area in Guyana’s Western Region, was the scene of a rescue operation earlier on Thursday. The bodies of the deceased service members were recovered, along with two survivors from the crash. Travis Chase provides a comprehensive report on this devastating event, detailing the circumstances of the crash, the recovery operation, and its impact on the Guyana Defence Force and the nation.
FIVE SOLDIERS PERISH IN GDF HELICOPTER CRASH – NATIONAL FLAG TO BE FLOWN AT HALF MAST
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on